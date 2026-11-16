British actor Robert Pattinson to be new James Bond: Amazon MGM Studios

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British actor Robert Pattinson was chosen after a series of screen tests that played out in news stories and captivated fans the world over.

LONDON – British actor Robert Pattinson was on Nov 16 named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world’s most famous fictional spy.

“Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond,” the studio said on the official 007.com website.

Pattinson would succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, “ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters”, the studios added.

It will be the first Bond film since long-term Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series’ parent company MGM.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” he added in a statement.

Amazon MGM also announced that Oscar-nominated Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, behind such box-office hits as the Dune films, would be directing the next Bond movie from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Knight said in May that Amazon has given him a licence to play with the legendary secret agent created by author Ian Fleming.

“Bond has been bulletproof. People have been able to make mistakes and variations and the character has survived,” Knight told Screen magazine at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Because the core of it is like a diamond. You can’t touch it,” he added.

Knight also told reporters that he has done research with “the SAS and even more secret outfits” for his reinvention of the next 007 movie.

Pattinson, 40, started out in amateur dramatics before getting his break in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) as Cedric Diggory, a champion for Hogwarts.

But he rocketed to global fame for his part as brooding teen heartthrob in the romantic vampire saga Twilight.

‘Extremely inventive’

He was paid a reported US$2 million (S$2.6 million) for his lead in Twilight (2008), but by the time the saga wrapped up with the two parts of Breaking Dawn in 2011 and 2012, he was reportedly on US$12.5 million plus 7.5 per cent of the box office take.

One of his first forays into edgier cinema came with 2012 drama Cosmopolis, in which he portrayed a self-destructive currency speculator as his life falls apart.

The film was directed by legendary US auteur David Cronenberg, who described the actor as “extremely inventive”.

He received critical acclaim after later switching to more independent films and was nominated for best actor at the Cannes festival in 2017 for neo-grindhouse crime caper Good Time by New York-based brothers Josh and Ben Safdie.

In 2022, Amazon bought storied Hollywood studio MGM, which held distribution rights to Bond’s extensive back catalogue.

But it was not until early 2025 that the company struck a deal with longtime Bond producers Wilson and Broccoli to obtain full creative control.

The franchise had been closely guarded by the Broccoli family since 1962‘s Dr. No.

They famously insisted on preserving the integrity of the Bond character and brand, resisting spin-offs and licencing that many industry experts expect to see following Amazon’s takeover. AFP