Britain's Prince Louis turns four

LONDON • Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton last Friday released four photographs of their youngest child Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Louis, who turned four last Saturday, were taken by his mother in Norfolk, East of England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

The caption on the post, which has almost one million likes, reads "Four years old tomorrow!".

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.

He was born at St Mary's Hospital in London on the morning of April 23, 2018 - an occasion marked by gun salutes from the Tower of London and Hyde Park, as well as bell-ringing at Westminster Abbey.

The young prince shares a birthday month with his great-grandmother, who celebrated her 96th birthday just days earlier last Thursday.

Prince William and Middleton - who are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - also marked that occasion on social media.

Along with a snap of themselves with the Queen, they re-shared an adorable group photograph of the Queen with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a newborn Louis, from 2018.

Also in the picture was the Queen's late husband Prince Philip, who died exactly a year ago.

