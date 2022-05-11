Bringing love to the masses

Before dawn, artist Lee Wei Lieh sets out walking, pulling behind him a trolley bearing his plastic light installation.

His plan is to walk 5km from his home in Mountbatten to shopping centre Chinatown Point, reaching his destination by 6.30am to set up his sculpture, Bring Love Everywhere, in time for sunrise.

Lee, 44, helms interactive art collective Very Small Exhibition. Since 2013, its installations have been popping up without warning in public places - from Housing Board blocks to the Esplanade waterfront - and then vanishing.

Bring Love Everywhere made its debut in January with a six-night journey on foot. The sculpture measures 2.7m by 1m by 0.4m and consists of 502 recycled plastic bottles stacked on top of one another to form the word "Love".

As Lee hurries along, perspiration drips from his forehead as the plastic bottles rattle against one another on the trolley. He reaches Chinatown Point at 6am, well ahead of schedule.

This is not the longest journey his sculpture has been on. In January, he trudged 30km from Pasir Ris to Serangoon Garden. This included a two-hour installation at My Waterway @ Punggol and an hour's rest at Bishan. His entire journey took almost 14 hours between 6.30pm and 7am.

The walks are part of a larger performance which Lee believes is not restricted to the stage. "Performative art involves the part where I use my physical body to be part of the artwork," he says.

He believes that art should be transient, citing English sculptor Andy Goldsworthy's philosophy that things which do not change are dead.

Lee, who is single, has been a freelance graphic designer and full-time installation artist since leaving his job as an art director at a local agency in November 2020.

In 2017, his collective presented an interactive piece, Letting Go, which invited passers-by on the Esplanade Waterfront boardwalk to cut helium balloons - representing fear - free from a dancer.

Another of his Very Small Exhibition works is the Very Momentary Exhibition, a series of installations that involve lighting up parts of HDB flats in rainbow hues.

Lee studied graphic design and inter-media art in New York City and Prague respectively.

"People from overseas think differently. In Singapore, our environment is so controlled. We are always taught to be successful - if you don't do something to succeed, then don't even try. But art is all about experimentation," he says.

He adds that his experiments for Bring Love Everywhere, which began in August last year, involved "a lot of failure before getting to anything".

In the process, he also learnt to be considerate towards community spaces, where most of his art is featured.

"As much as we artists care about what we want to express, Singapore is such a compact space where we need to co-exist with different cultures and personalities. It's important to keep that in mind."

His biggest challenge in Bring Love Everywhere is pacing himself and navigating the obstacles along the way.

"On my longest walk, there was this part where there was no walking path, so I either had to push my sculpture on the road or dismantle the structure and walk up some stairs," he recalls. He chose the stairs.

While some of his exhibitions are unauthorised, he says he does not wish to cause undue public disruption.

During the journey, he takes the chance to interact with his surroundings. Though he is focused on reaching his destination in time, he is happy to be stopped by passers-by to chat more about his piece.

These interactions range from asking him whether the sculpture is for a wedding proposal to thanking him for his artwork. In these exchanges, he takes the chance to encourage people to contribute to the sculpture with their own messages of love.

He hopes, in his walks, to embody the perseverance of love.

"Love is not something that is convenient. It requires some form of determination and effort. In a way, this is what I want and what I need to bring to everyone."

• For more information, go to facebook.com/verysmallexhibition