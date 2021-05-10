Brilliant blossoms

Digital art takes on myriad designs at the teamLab Borderless exhibition (above and right) in Shanghai. TeamLab, an art collective of practitioners from different disciplines such as animation, engineering and architecture, explores relationships bet
Digital art takes on myriad designs at the teamLab Borderless exhibition (above) in Shanghai. TeamLab, an art collective of practitioners from different disciplines such as animation, engineering and architecture, explores relationships between humans, nature and the world through art.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Digital art takes on myriad designs at the teamLab Borderless exhibition (above and right) in Shanghai. TeamLab, an art collective of practitioners from different disciplines such as animation, engineering and architecture, explores relationships bet
Digital art takes on myriad designs at the teamLab Borderless exhibition (above) in Shanghai. TeamLab, an art collective of practitioners from different disciplines such as animation, engineering and architecture, explores relationships between humans, nature and the world through art.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Digital art takes on myriad designs at the teamLab Borderless exhibition (above and right) in Shanghai. TeamLab, an art collective of practitioners from different disciplines such as animation, engineering and architecture, explores relationships bet
Many of the digital installations are interactive and highlights of the permanent show in Shanghai include a tea house which harnesses digital means to make flowers seemingly bloom in teacups.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2021, with the headline 'Brilliant blossoms'. Subscribe
Topics: 