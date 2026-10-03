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Breast surgeon: ‘I’d rather chart my wealth in how many patients’ lives I have touched’

Oncoplastic breast surgeon Lim Geok Hoon and one of her innovations, a half-body breast mould created using 3D-printing technology.

SINGAPORE – When a breast cancer patient saw a photo of the mastectomy scar she would have after surgery, the 50-something woman was so distressed that she almost fainted, recalls oncoplastic breast surgeon Lim Geok Hoon.

Why was the scar so long? Could her nipples be preserved without having to go through breast reconstruction?

That anguished response inspired Lim to develop the minimal scar mastectomy technique in March 2017.

Suitable for women with smaller breasts who do not want their breast tissue reconstructed, the technique produces a less visible scar around the areolas, which are preserved along with the nipples.

Preserving the nipple improves cosmetic results, she adds.

“She was very happy with the result,” says Lim, 50, an associate professor who is head and senior consultant of the KK Breast Department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

More than 30 eligible patients have benefited from the technique to date.

That technique is just one of several innovations Lim has pioneered in her 15-year career as a surgeon.

She organised the first Singapore Breast Oncoplastic Surgery Symposium in January 2015 while about six months pregnant with her second son. The pregnancy had been a trying one with nausea and vomiting until her second trimester, but she pressed on.

What drove her was a passion to share what she had learnt during a year-long fellowship in Britain from 2013 to 2014 at St Bartholomew’s Hospital and The Royal Marsden Hospital.

There, she refined her skills in oncoplastic surgery, which allows for larger tumours to be removed without a mastectomy, while ensuring a better cosmetic outcome using plastic surgery techniques.

“I learnt a lot and wanted to bring the knowledge back to share with other people,” she says.

Her husband, a radiologist in his 50s at another public hospital, and their then six-month-old infant joined her in London in support of her career. Her children are now 11 and 14 years old.

That 2015 symposium was so successful that it turned into an annual affair, attracting more than 1,000 medical professionals and community partners from around the world to date.

Its 11th edition held in August in Singapore saw two days of talks and workshops at KKH.

Lim, who attended CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School and Hwa Chong Junior College (now Hwa Chong Institution) before earning her medical degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS), says she was drawn to surgery “because you can see the results in patients immediately”.

“There is science and art to breast surgery. The art of it is trying to leave patients looking better than before, if possible. Every patient is unique and each one teaches me to be better,” she says.

KKH has seen its breast conservation rate among breast cancer patients rise by 15% over the past decade as more women now want to retain their breasts, if possible, Lim says.

As an individual surgeon, she knew she could do only so much, so she created a tool that would help any surgeon to practise the techniques needed for oncoplastic surgery.

In 2018, she co-developed the virtual breast oncoplastic surgery simulator (VBOSS) with NUS.

While there were virtual breast surgery simulators available, there were none for oncoplastic breast - conserving surgery to help doctors practise. The tool is free to use online and has seen over 750 users.

“The more surgeons who are trained, the more patients who can benefit,” Lim says.

In 2020, she created a technique for precision lymph node removal in advanced breast cancer patients that is cheaper and does away with tracers, some of which contain radioactive material , to locate cancerous nodes.

The technique is called the skin mark clipped axillary nodes removal technique ( SMART ) and uses ultrasound-guided skin markings to find the nodes if they are located close to the skin’s surface. The nodes are then removed.

It also reduces the risk of lymphoedema, the uncomfortable arm swelling that comes when many lymph nodes in the armpit are removed . SMART has been used in about 30 eligible patients to date.

While she speaks excitedly about her innovations, she admits: “I failed a lot of times.”

“But you need to persevere,” she says. “If it’s really what you want, never stop trying.”

For instance, the half-body breast moulds shown in this article’s photos were a challenge to create using 3D-printing technology, as she needed a soft, flexible model that naturally droops away from the torso like real breasts.

They were made in partnership with NUS after much trial and error.

Used as surgical teaching tools, the moulds allow her to demonstrate the correct marking for oncoplastic surgery to doctors without the need to find a suitable female patient willing to disrobe.

Lim received an Outstanding Clinician Award in SingHealth’s GCEO (Group Chief Executive Officer) Excellence Awards in 2025 for her exceptional contributions. But she says that , day to day, seeing her patients thrive after their ordeals is what makes her smile .

One pregnant patient in her 30s was devastated by her cancer diagnosis and worried about how chemotherapy would affect her unborn child, Lim recalls. She is now the mother of a lively six-year-old.

“People ask for wealth in terms of money, but I’d rather chart my wealth in how many patients’ lives I have touched in this lifetime,” she says.