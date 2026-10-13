Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White’s son, dies, aged 34

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A teenage Mitte first appeared in the acclaimed Breaking Bad in 2008 as the son of chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White.

LOS ANGELES – RJ Mitte, the young actor best known for playing Walter White Jr in the award-winning TV series Breaking Bad, has died, his representatives told AFP on Oct 12. He was 34.

The cause of death for the actor, who lived with cerebral palsy, was not immediately revealed.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” said a statement issued by Sean Reilly.

A teenage Mitte first appeared in Breaking Bad in 2008 as the son of chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White, a role that won Bryan Cranston global acclaim.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” Reilly said.

That campaigning evolved into working as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and for Shriners Children’s, a non-profit hospital network.

“He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities,” Reilly added.

Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013, is routinely acclaimed as ground-breaking television, and was named by The New York Times as the best TV show of the 21st century. AFP