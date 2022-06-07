Braving traffic for a family reunion up north

We leave our home in a rented sport utility vehicle before the long Hari Raya weekend. In anticipation of the long journey ahead, the kids have taken along their books and I work on my laptop as my husband drives.

The journey turns out to be quick and painless, thankfully. One of the world's busiest border crossings before the pandemic (we were once stuck at the Malaysian Customs for seven hours), the Johor-Singapore Causeway is wonderfully traffic-free at 4pm.

But we begin to feel the full impact of the pandemic in Malaysia when we drive into the centre of Melaka.

A number of eateries - including Donald Lily, a popular haunt dishing up delicious Nonya food - has closed down. Jonker Street is quiet.

International tourists - with the exception of Russians - have yet to return even though the country reopened its borders to visitors in April.

I feel a sense of unease. Will the rest of the country look equally sad and desolate?

I get my answer the next day, on our drive northwards.

On our way to Genting Sempah, where massive vacation homes lurk in a virgin rainforest, we encounter our first monster crawl.

The Hari Raya weekend has started and Cuti-Cuti Malaysia - a name for the Tourism Malaysia campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism - is in full swing.

We join the snaking line of vehicles and arrive nearly two hours late to our family reunion. It is an emotional gathering, brimming with tears and laughter.

After an all-night soiree involving food, carousing and little sleep, we head to Genting Highlands, where the new Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park - and more crowds - awaits.

Masterminded by the late Chinese tycoon Lim Goh Tong in 1965, Genting Highlands is a rite of passage for vacationing Malaysian families. The SkyWorlds theme park, however, is still new as it opened only in February, after facing numerous delays.

Said to have cost Genting more than US$800 million (S$1.1 billion), the theme park has about 25 attractions spreading over 10.5ha, or almost 20 football fields.

The first problem arises even before we step through the entrance gate. Three out of eight tickets we had pre-booked on travel app Klook do not work.

"The QR codes are faulty. I can't help you," says the ticketing officer.

An hour and several frantic texts to Klook later, we finally enter SkyWorlds. It is grander than we expected. The theming of each zone - there are nine - is impeccable.

While several headlining attractions have yet to open - including the Invasion Of The Planet Of The Apes' 3D ride and the Mad Ramp Peak bike coaster - three-quarters of the park is already operational.

Highlights include a flume ride based on the 2013 fantasy film, Epic, as well as a dark shoot-'em-up ride inspired by Night At The Museum, a fantasy-comedy franchise.

But SkyWorlds is not Universal Studios. It lacks elements that make a theme park world-class, including compelling live entertainment and an identifiable cast of characters. We find the live Ice Age performance great... for two-year-olds. There are only so many dancing sloths one can endure.

The lines are long but, instead of fast passes, SkyWorlds allows parkgoers to reserve a time slot using their free virtual queue (VQ) system. One simply has to download the Genting SkyWorlds app and reserve their spots there.

The VQ may be a boon to many people, but not to us. We like going with the flow.

I feel my blood pressure skyrocketing each time I have to scroll through the app in search of available slots. Not surprisingly, most of the rides are fully booked by 2pm.

CROWDS EVERYWHERE

Tired and disenchanted, we leave an hour before the park closes and head straight for our next destination: Kuala Lumpur.

We are mistaken to think we have left the crowds behind. KL is pulsating with life. A mass of humanity spills from the pavement and clogs the roads, contributing to the city's infamous traffic snarl. It looks like the steep depreciation of the ringgit - coupled with Covid-19 - has made many Malaysians more wary of travelling abroad.

The lobby at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, where we stay, is bustling with local holidaymakers.

The hotel provides a free shuttle service to some of KL's biggest malls, but the driver merely looks at us wearily when we board. "I tell you ah, I was just stuck at Bukit Bintang," he warns us. "I have no idea how long this ride will take. In normal traffic, it's only 10 minutes away."

It takes us 45 minutes. When we arrive, we see more people. Not a single soul is unmasked, even though it is the first of May and masks are no longer mandatory outdoors. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, one of the city's swankiest malls, is swarming with window shoppers.

The only business that seems to be doing well is the food sector - it is not even dinnertime and already there are queues forming outside some of the restaurants.

Even the hotel staff are stretched thin. I realise this during breakfast when, at the noodles station, a cook looks me in the eye and tells me how exhausted he is. "We had to serve 750 guests this morning," he laments. "I need a break."

When it is time to return to Singapore, we are sad, but also glad.

As American novelist Jack Kerouac once wrote: "What is that feeling when you're driving away from people and they recede on the plain till you see their specks dispersing? - it's the too-huge world vaulting us, and it's goodbye. But we lean forward to the next crazy venture beneath the skies."

We finally arrive, seven hours later, at Woodlands Checkpoint a little after 9pm. We are surprised that there are barely any vehicles entering Singapore. After briefly scanning our passports, an officer flags us through. We are home.