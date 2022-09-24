Brands in Singapore enter the metaverse

SINGAPORE – Mr Clarence Chan, 36, and Ms Joanne Tham, 32, got married twice recently – to the same person but in different worlds.

On Sept 17, the couple celebrated their nuptials with 350 guests at the Regent Singapore hotel, as video footage of their virtual wedding in the metaverse played in the background. After they said I do, the bride and groom were represented on-screen by their avatars, who exchanged a virtual first marital kiss in a digitalised version of The Alkaff Mansion, a dining and wedding venue in Telok Blangah Green.