Since their two-year-old daughter was born, Medha Basu, with her husband, Rishabh Srivastava, have taken steps to ensure they are equal partners in parenting.

SINGAPORE – When Singapore permanent resident Jingjin Liu posted on LinkedIn advising women not to tie the knot simply because their partners make desirable boyfriends, she caused a stir, garnering nearly 1,300 reactions.

“We should stop marrying men – at least, not the way we’ve been taught to. Because most of us are interviewing for the wrong role. We’re screening for ‘boyfriend material’ (charm, chemistry, a nice jawline at dinner) instead of a life partner who can co-run the messy, exquisite corporation called Family, Inc.

“And that’s how we end up hiring them as emotional interns instead of co-CEOs,” wrote the 42-year-old co- founder of The Elevate Group, which helps women advance in their careers in leadership roles.

Her provocative post in September points to a common fault line in modern marriages, which sociologists and parents say is a missing piece of the puzzle in Singapore’s fertility debate – the mental load.

As the Republic grapples with how to reverse the decline in its total fertility rate, which dipped to a record low of 0.87 in 2025, recent policy announcements have aimed to encourage and support parenthood through generous financial payouts and expanded parental leave.

But the invisible cognitive and emotional labour needed to keep households running, anticipate family members’ needs, research and execute a plethora of tasks – whether it is deciding what groceries to buy and what to cook for dinner throughout the week , making care arrangements for children and elderly parents, or remembering the children’s school and enrichment schedules – still falls disproportionately on women.

Referring to government support – which now includes providing around $70,000 in direct financial support per Singaporean child from birth to the age of 17 – Liu says: “It’s well intended (but) you are essentially compensating women, the family, to have more kids. You actually don’t understand why women don’t want to have more kids. I don’t think that the root cause is addressed at all.”

Jingjin Liu created a stir when she made a post on LinkedIn advising women not to tie the knot simply based on their partners being desirable boyfriends PHOTO: COURTESY OF JINGJIN LIU

Speaking to The Straits Times via a video call from Hanover, Germany, where she is now based after living in Singapore for eight years, Liu says she often meets clients in coaching sessions who describe their husbands as “very supportive”. Some of these women occasionally admit, however, that they have to give instructions to their spouses for chores like changing diapers.

“They say that he helps a lot, that he helps pick up the kids and he helps at home. And then I ask them: ‘Would he describe you in the same way to a colleague, that you ‘help’ him to take care of the kids?’ ‘Of course not,’ they say. I tell them, ‘Well then, you have an intern’,” says Liu, adding that “co-CEO” husbands and fathers do not assist in tasks but take “end-to-end ” responsibility.

While female chief executives are not uncommon in Singapore, the support system behind successful women – including caregivers such as domestic helpers – is hidden from public view, she says.

According to Liu, the mental load of managing a home siphons energy from a woman’s career ambitions. “If you are the GM (general manager) at home, you don’t have enough mental capacity to be the GM at work, so consequently your work will suffer and people don’t see you as leadership material.”

Liu, who travels to Singapore for work a few times a year, is married to a German chief marketing officer at a multinational corporation. They have an eight-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

Liu says her husband, Moritz von der Linden, 48, handled a big family project – the construction of their house in Hanover – remotely on his own before they moved from Singapore to Germany in 2025. She got involved only when he asked for her input on aesthetics, she says.

Jingjin Liu and her husband, Moritz von der Linden, with their son, Moritz Yifey von der Linden, and daughter, Maxine Yiley von der Linden. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FELICIA LOI

Why who does what is contentious

On social media, a whole lexicon has emerged to describe the dissatisfaction and fatigue that many women experience as a result of the imbalance of domestic labour. Videos on the mental load and “weaponised incompetence” – where partners feign helplessness in the face of routine household tasks to avoid having to do them – have gone viral .

But the mental load can be contentious and a source of conflict because it is an unseen burden, especially if men are already hands-on parents, say academics.

Mu Zheng, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the National University of Singapore, describes the scenario of a devoted Singaporean husband who takes his child for health check-ups.

Behind-the-scenes work has already been done : noticing that something is amiss with the child and thinking about which physician to go to or what kind of programme to go for, if the condition warrants longer-term intervention.

Mu says: “Many times, all that homework was initiated in the first place by women. So a husband might say, ‘Oh, I’m taking the time to go to the doctor, what more are you asking for?’”

Other complicating factors include perceptions of gender roles ingrained over generations , as well as maternal gatekeeping, where by a mother might constrain her partner’s involvement in parenting by taking on the tasks herself, setting the standards or redoing chores after her partner does them.

Mu elaborates: “The mothers would say, ‘I cannot trust him because he’s not good at these details’, and then the husband s would say, ‘She is basically too fussy.’ Is that really an innate, fixed gender difference, or is it something society makes us become?”

There have been “very noticeable interventions” in governmental support for parenthood and Singapore is advanced in promoting gender equality compared with other Asian societies, she notes.

But she posits: “Deeper down, to begin with, we should make the mental load – or the invisible labour – visible.” This is because the modern practice of “intensive parenting” – where parents provide not only physical care but also “emotional companionship” to their child – adds to this “mental, cognitive and managerial” responsibility, she says.

While Sher- li Torrey, founder of Mums@Work, which helps women find flexible work, agrees that the mental load is an unacknowledged factor in the broader fertility debate, she feels “there is no national solution to it”.

While Sher-li Torrey agrees that the mental load is an unacknowledged factor in the societal fertility debate, she feels “there is no national solution to it”. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The mother of two teenagers says that official policies cannot mandate discussions of how couples negotiate and divide the work involved in managing a household and raising children.

But local data reveals a cumulative toll on women here. A survey of about 500 women in midlife in Singapore, released in October by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) and James Cook University, found that one in three had symptoms of anxiety.

Workplace pressures (54.3%), family problems (51.3%) and caregiving duties (35.3%) ranked among the top stressors. Nearly three in four said they would feel like a burden to others if they had a mental health issue.

While the study did not use the term “mental load”, SCWO president Seow Yian San says the concept illustrates the unseen burden of “being 10 steps ahead” – managing and coordinating family life “like a symphony or orchestra”. Even as more men take on chores, the mental load could “play a part” in whether couples decide to have children or have more, she says.

Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations president Seow Yian San said that even as more men step up with chores, the mental load could “play a part” in whether couples decide to have children or have more. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE

How the mental load affects marriages

Amy, the 45-year-old owner of a video production company who declined to give her last name, says an unbalanced mental load played a role in the breakdown of her marriage. The mother of two children, aged 16 and 19, was married for 19 years before her divorce in 2023.

“House management was 100% my duty unless I told him what to do. I had to delegate tasks like loading the laundry and tell him the exact steps. He didn’t want to partake in the planning, or even talk it out with me and discuss things like, ‘How are you feeling? Is this going to be a lot?’” she recalls.

Amy says she cut back on socialising and time for herself, and took a large pay cut to launch her business when her children were in primary school. She decided to start her own company as she felt that she would not have enough childcare leave as an employee to cover gaps in school and childcare schedules – sacrifices that her former spouse did not make.

She says: “The mental load did significantly contribute to the dissolving of the marriage. We both didn’t talk about it from the start when we got together or when we got married . We didn’t discuss anything about how we should manage the house hold when kids come along.”

She experienced a sense of relief after her divorce. “Right now, I feel that the mental load is a bit alleviated because I don’t have to go through the motions of fighting for something that I want to happen,” she says.

This default dynamic is what fatherhood advocates are trying to shift.

Xander Ong, chief executive of the Centre for Fathering, says that for many families in Singapore, the mother remains the main caregiver.

“For most men, the majority of their mental load is on work – children and family fall to a small part,” says the father of a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, whose charity runs workshops to prepare expectant couples on how they will split caregiving. “If other caregivers don’t get involved , the default is always the mum.”

Xander Ong, chief executive of the Centre for Fathering, says that for many families in Singapore, the mother remains the main caregiver. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The expectation of a mother being wholly responsible for a child can start from birth, he says, pointing to official statistics showing that 39% of fathers did not take government-paid paternity leave for children born in 2024.

But some couples are bucking the trend. Medha Basu and Rishabh Srivastava, a couple who co-founded FactIQ, an artificial intelligence and fintech start-up, made a conscious decision to ensure that the mental load at home is shared equally between them .

Like many new parents, they were shocked by the demands of caring for a newborn when their daughter, Anika, arrived two years ago.

Basu, 35, says: “The mental load before and after becoming a parent are two completely different things. At the time (before having a child), I felt like I had mental load, but thinking about it now, that seems like nothing.”

Srivastava, 34, adds: “Before parenthood, all our mental load was under our control – you could choose to respond to a customer 15 minutes later. With a newborn crying in front of you, you can’t wait; you have to always be on, always be present.”

At one week old, Anika kept them up all night with her crying. They realised the bottle teat was releasing milk too slowly for her and Srivastava rushed to a FairPrice outlet nearby to get a new bottle at 7am.

He says: “If we had let the babycare duties be split unequally, that would create long-term issues because Anika would have a lopsided attachment to one parent.”

In the early months, Basu was better at calming the baby, while Srivastava was more adept at putting Anika to bed. They chose not to step in to speed things up , waiting patiently as they got better at their respective tasks.

Basu says: “We didn’t want either of us to be the bottleneck where only one person can feed her, calm her down or put her to sleep.”

They still share the goal of equality in their relationship.

She says: “The general understanding was that we both want to do well in our careers and we also want to support each other at home.”

What constitutes mental load can also be a choice.

Basu says: “In the Singapore context, there are a lot of high expectations around enrichment classes and academic pre paration from a young age. We are very conscious about what we choose to make important in our lives and what we choose to actually make up the mental load.”

The trade-offs include a slightly messier home, zero enrichment classes for their toddler and Srivastava giving up his pre-fatherhood half-marathon running.

Still, gender conventions linger outside their home. While researching pre-schools for Anika, he was mistakenly called “mummy” by a teacher on WhatsApp.

Basu says: “The mental load is private, but it’s also informed by what you see around you.”