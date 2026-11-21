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George Wong, 11, and his mother, Chen Weiwen. George is spearheading a fund-raiser to buy pizzas for migrant workers, playing and recording instrumental pop covers in exchange for donations.

SINGAPORE – In exchange for donations, 11-year-old George Wong will record instrumental covers of pop hits like Golden (2025) and All Of Me (2013) , or stage a 15-minute live, virtual “concert”.

The Pei Chun Public School pupil, who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is performing on the guitar, ukulele or piano – he also plays the drums – to fund meals for 1,000 migrant construction workers.

With his mother’s help, he hopes to raise $6,000, revised from an earlier target of $3,000. All proceeds raised at his fund-raising website, George’s Music For Good (georgemusicforgood.com), will go towards buying 120 large pizzas, as well as chilled drinks and 1,000 snack items like biscuits, fruit or kueh.

He and his family will be distributing the food and drinks in person. The campaign, which launched in early November, closes on Jan 31 or earlier if the target is met before that date. It has raised more than $2,000 so far.

George has a soft spot for the marginalised. In 2025, when he cycled in the morning from his home to the nearby Khatib MRT station on his way to school, he regularly bought tissue packets from a vendor who was on a personal mobility device.

Since he uses an ez-link card to make purchases and packs food from home, he does not get pocket money. He saves spare change his grandmother or parents give him.

His mother, Chen Weiwen, 43, was surprised to discover his stash of 30 packets of tissue paper weeks later.

Chen, founder of Eyeviser, a social enterprise and inclusive eye care provider, is married to a 48-year-old civil servant. The couple also have a 10-year-old son.

The seeds of George’s current project were planted during his 10th birthday celebration in January 2025, when he blended two of his interests: public transport and helping the migrant workers whom he sees at construction and roadwork sites every day.

With Chen’s help, he asked a group of his family members and friends to join him to travel from Little India to Changi Airport MRT stations, where they disembarked for lunch.

He prepared a quiz for his guests – which MRT operator’s public announcement uses the phrase “Doors are closing” (SMRT) and which operator says “Doors closing” (SBS Transit) instead? – and let his relatives know that any money gifts they might choose to give him would be donated to migrant workers.

George says of his cause of choice: “When I go out, I see foreign workers doing a lot of work. They don’t seem to have much money to go out as they probably send more of their money home.”

His mother used the opportunity to help him think about how he could amplify his reach and do more for charity. She says: “It’s good to donate your savings, which George wanted to do, but I felt there was another, more scalable way to learn to give. It’s more meaningful to use your skills to raise more money, for instance.”

Chen has been volunteering for charitable causes since she was a teenager, and she wants George and his younger brother to give back to society too.

On her initiative, since 2022, members of their family have been involved in distributing pizzas, samosas and drinks as part of a Deepavali festive drive by the charity ItsRainingRaincoats.

In late October, the fifth time they participated in the food distribution, George used $50 of his own money to buy additional snacks.

The last of their family’s several stops in the Thomson and Toa Payoh areas was a construction site for hundreds of workers.

Bearing signs in Hindi, Bengali and English thanking the workers for their work in Singapore, George saw that the three pizzas and handful of snacks that remained were nowhere near enough.

That afternoon, he and his mother started brainstorming how to make any food donation more effective, and their fund-raiser was born.

George has been teased on account of his autism and Chen wants to boost his self-confidence.

She encouraged him to aim for a higher fund-raising amount: “I think he downplays his worth and I believe in stretching him. I believe that he, like many other persons with special needs, has so much to give the world.”