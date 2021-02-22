Boy with big sumo dreams

Kyuta Kumagai, 10, trains on a dohyo, a circular ring in which sumo wrestling bouts are held, at Komatsuryu Sumo Club in Tokyo, Japan. "Sumo training is something you don't describe with words like 'enjoy'," he says, adding that he had thought of quitting when the training got tough. He was crowned the under-10 world champion last year, beating competitors from places including Ukraine and Britain.PHOTOS: REUTERS
The training (above) is gruelling, from sparring and stair-climbing to weight-lifting and tyre-pushing, on top of juggling homework from his elementary school. Kyuta also has to consume 2,700 to 4,000 calories a day, including over a litre of milk and copious amounts of protein. Steak is his favourite. His father Taisuke says the 85kg Kyuta needs to put on another 20kg by the time he enters middle school in about two years. If he does that, the hope is he will be taken in by a high-profile sumo stable.PHOTOS: REUTERS
The training is gruelling, from sparring and stair-climbing to weight-lifting and tyre-pushing, on top of juggling homework from his elementary school. Kyuta (above, with his mother Makiko, 47, and older sister Nanami, 16) also has to consume 2,700 to 4,000 calories a day, including over a litre of milk and copious amounts of protein. Steak is his favourite. His father Taisuke says the 85kg Kyuta needs to put on another 20kg by the time he enters middle school in about two years. If he does that, the hope is he will be taken in by a high-profile sumo stable. PHOTOS: REUTERS
