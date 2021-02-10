Bookmark This! Podcast: Written In The Stars - books to read for Valentine's Day

Bookmark This! Ep 19: Written In The Stars - books to read for Valentine's Day

18:32 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In this Valentine’s Day episode of The Straits Times literary podcast, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li visit star-crossed lovers old and new, from William Shakespeare's merry As You Like It to Ian McEwan’s tragic Atonement; from Marilynne Robinson's latest novel Jack to hot-off-the-press home-grown anthology A View Of Stars.

Jack by Marilynne Robinson (0:41) A View Of Stars edited by Anitha Devi Pillai & Felix Cheong (4:38) Atonement by Ian McEwan (9:57) As You Like It by William Shakespeare (13:13)

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

