Bookmark This! Podcast: Sadness, sickness and seasons

Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li discuss Baek Se-hee’s therapy memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, and Ali Smith’s novel Companion Piece in this episode. ST PHOTO: ERNEST LUIS
and
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

The latest episode of this literary podcast by The Straits Times explores existential ennui in two books – Baek Se-hee’s therapy memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, and Ali Smith’s novel Companion Piece.

Highlights(click/tap above):

2:52 I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, by Baek Se-hee

7:08 Companion Piece, by Ali Smith

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWas

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n  

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Olivia Ho's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW

Follow Olivia Ho on Instagram: @ohomatopoeia

Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top