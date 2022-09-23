Bookmark This! Podcast: Sadness, sickness and seasons

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
The latest episode of this literary podcast by The Straits Times explores existential ennui in two books – Baek Se-hee’s therapy memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, and Ali Smith’s novel Companion Piece.
Highlights(click/tap above):
2:52 I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, by Baek Se-hee
7:08 Companion Piece, by Ali Smith
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
