Bookmark This! Podcast: Reviewing the 2020 Booker Prize

Bookmark This! Ep 17: Reviewing the 2020 Booker Prize

28:02 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

Who will win the 2020 Booker Prize? Will it be an ambitious historical novel about Ethiopia’s unsung women soldiers or a bleak dystopia about the last wilderness? Will a pioneer Zimbabwean author take the prize, or will it go to one of the four up-and-coming debut novelists on the list?

In the latest episode of this monthly literary podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li break down the prize’s unusually diverse shortlist ahead of the winner's announcement on Nov 19.

Listen at:

This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga - 1:39

The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste - 4:59

Real Life by Brandon Taylor - 14:23

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi - 17:25

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart - 21:57

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook - 23:48

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

