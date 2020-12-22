Bookmark This! Podcast: Our 2020 Faves

Bookmark This! Ep 18: Our 2020 Faves

31:55 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

What are the books that got you through 2020? In the latest episode of this monthly literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick some of their favourite books that came out this year: Hilary Mantel’s epic The Mirror And The Light, Susanna Clarke’s strange, surreal Piranesi and Joshua Kam's exuberant How The Man In Green Saved Pahang, And Possibly The World.

Listen at:

The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel - 2:20

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell - 8:50

How The Man In Green Saved Pahang, And Possibly The World by Joshua Kam - 13:26

The Fire Of Joy by Clive James - 17:00

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell - 19:15

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - 24:53

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Muhammad Firmann

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWas

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Olivia's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW

Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm