Bookmark This! Ep 26: The worlds of Sally Rooney and Anne Carson

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li talk about new and old in the latest works by Sally Rooney and Anne Carson, from the millennial crisis of Beautiful World, Where Are You to the reworking of Greek myth in H Of H Playbook.
Listen at str.sg/3Gni.
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa'izah Mohamed Sani
Edited by: Penelope Lee
