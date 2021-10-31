Bookmark This! Ep 25: Looking at the Booker Prize

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho look at the six books on this year's Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist, from Richard Powers' climate anxiety tale Bewilderment to Patricia Lockwood's social media-inflected No One Is Talking About This.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Fa'izah Mohamed Sani and Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim

Edited by: Penelope Lee

