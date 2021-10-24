Bookmark This! Ep 25: Hooked on Booker? Not quite

  • Published
    1 hour ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li lay down what they loved (and did not) about the six books on this year's Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist.

Listen at str.sg/3cLg

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Fa'izah Mohamed Sani and Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim
Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae
Spotify: str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n
Website: str.sg/stpodcasts

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 24, 2021, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 25: Hooked on Booker? Not quite'. Subscribe
Topics: 