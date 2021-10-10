Bookmark This! Ep 24: Love and madness in translation

  • Published
    1 hour ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho look at new novels from International Booker Prize-winners - At Night All Blood Is Black, which made David Diop the first French author and the first of African heritage to win the prize this year, and More Than I Love My Life, Israeli author David Grossman's first novel since winning the prize in 2017.

Listen at str.sg/35Yu

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim
Edited by: Penelope Lee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 10, 2021, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 24: Love and madness in translation'. Subscribe
