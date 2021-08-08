Bookmark This! Ep 23: City walking, time passing

ST PHOTOS: OLIVIA HO, TOH WEN LI
  • Published
    1 hour ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at three meditative new books about walking in cities and the passage of time: Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri, Homo Irrealis by Andre Aciman and The Woman In The Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura. Listen at str.sg/33XH

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae

Spotify: str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n

Website: str.sg/stpodcasts

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 08, 2021, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 23: City walking, time passing'. Subscribe
Topics: 