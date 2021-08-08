Bookmark This! Ep 23: City walking, time passing

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at three meditative new books about walking in cities and the passage of time: Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri, Homo Irrealis by Andre Aciman and The Woman In The Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura. Listen at str.sg/33XH

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim

