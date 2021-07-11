Bookmark This! Ep 22: Lurkers and lingering spirits

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two new genre-bending novels that mix horror and humour - Black Water Sister by Malaysian author Zen Cho and Lurkers by Singapore-born film-maker Sandi Tan. Listen at str.sg/3Z3P

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani

