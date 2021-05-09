Bookmark This! Ep 21: A bright ray of sun

ST PHOTO: OLIVIA HO
  • Published
    37 min ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li put the spotlight on two novels by celebrity authors - Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke's A Bright Ray Of Darkness and Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara And The Sun.

Listen at str.sg/JyB6

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Aleemah Basirah and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae

Spotify: str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n

Website: str.sg/stpodcasts

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 09, 2021, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 21: A bright ray of sun'. Subscribe
Topics: 