Bookmark This! Ep 21: A bright ray of sun

ST PHOTO: OLIVIA HO
  • Published
    1 hour ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li put the spotlight on two novels by celebrity authors - Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke's A Bright Ray Of Darkness and Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara And The Sun.

Listen at: str.sg/JyB6

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Aleemah Basirah and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae

Spotify: str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n

Website: str.sg/stpodcasts

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 02, 2021, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 21: A bright ray of sun'. Subscribe
Topics: 