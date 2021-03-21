Bookmark This! Ep 20: Feminists take on male-dominated classics

Bro! Tell me about a complicated man. In the Women's Day episode of this monthly literary podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li talk about feminist translations of male-dominated classics, from Emily Wilson's ground-breaking The Odyssey to Maria Dahvana Headley's swaggering Beowulf.
Listen at str.sg/JVjf
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
