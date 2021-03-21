Bookmark This! Ep 20: Feminists take on male-dominated classics

ST PHOTOS: OLIVIA HO, TOH WEN LI
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Bro! Tell me about a complicated man. In the Women's Day episode of this monthly literary podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li talk about feminist translations of male-dominated classics, from Emily Wilson's ground-breaking The Odyssey to Maria Dahvana Headley's swaggering Beowulf.

Listen at str.sg/JVjf

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 21, 2021, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 20: Feminists take on male-dominated classics'. Subscribe
Topics: 