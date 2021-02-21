Bookmark This! Ep 19: Written in the stars

In this Valentine's Day episode of The Straits Times literary podcast, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li visit star-crossed lovers old and new, whether in Marilynne Robinson's latest novel Jack or William Shakespeare's beloved play As You Like It.
Listen at str.sg/JrKw
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:
Spotify: str.sg/oeGg
Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN
Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n
Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg