Bookmark This! Ep 17: Reviewing The 2020 Booker Prize

Which novel will win the Booker Prize? Will it be the sequel to a Zimbabwean feminist classic or a debut about Scottish poverty?
In the latest episode of this monthly literary podcast, Sunday Times journalists Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li (right) break down the prize's unusually diverse shortlist ahead of the winner's announcement on Thursday.
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Muhammad Firmann
