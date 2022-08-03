Book project highlights women in local combat sports

For Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) student Shermaine Chng, 29, martial arts is a way to fight back and redefine her relationship with herself and her body.

She had gone through traumatic experiences, such as being molested, and picked up combat sports as a means to protect herself.

She started learning muay thai more than five years ago before switching to BJJ. She has since obtained a purple belt and won medals in various competitions.

Ms Chng, who has a seven-year-old child, is one of the people featured in an upcoming book about combat sports, titled Choke, Clinch, Crank, Combat.

She says in the book: "I have faced a lot of obstacles in my life; a lot of bad things have happened to me and I feel like I need to be better than that. I cannot accept defeat."

Inspired by human interest projects like Humans of New York, the book is a passion project by a team of seven.

It features 25 interviewees from Singapore's combat sports scene, from fighters to fight promoters and gym owners from sports such as BJJ, muay thai and boxing.

The book, which aims to highlight women in combat sports, also features former national boxer Samantha Quek and Amanda Chan, who is a professional boxer, amateur mixed-martial arts exponent with a blue belt in BJJ.

Mr Uzair Jaafar, a 23-year-old undergraduate who is the project's marketing manager, says people often have the misconception that combat sports are male-dominated and many women in these sports are often not taken seriously.

"We wanted to highlight how combat sports are not just for men. It's really a sport for everyone," he tells The Straits Times.

He adds that more generally, members in the combat sports community are typically perceived to be aggressive and threatening.

"But what many people don't realise is that - more so than the aspects of fight and combat - the main message of combat sports is personal development," he says. "It's a lot about discipline, and the emphasis is on the mastery of self."

The project started in 2019, but was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Says Mr Uzair: "Given how we were concerned about the safety of the fighters and how the gyms were closed, we weren't able to do the photo shoots.

"It really derailed progress."

The team is doing a crowdfunding campaign for the book, which will be launched tomorrow on Kickstarter (str.sg/waPK). Those who show support can get rewards such as combat sports apparel and gym discounts.

Supporters can pre-order a copy of the book through the website. The official launch of the book will be in October, when copies of it will be available at Basheer Graphics and Wormhole, as well as local martial arts gyms.

In the lead-up to the launch of the book, the team also partnered online community Beautiful Inspiring Girls (B.I.G) to organise a four-part self-defence workshop series that aimed to introduce women to the basics of combat sports.

On the final lesson last Saturday, participants met featured fighters like Chan in a panel discussion that explored what it is like for women in the Singaporean combat sports scene.