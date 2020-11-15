Book ahead for a seat in Orchard Road

Orchard Road is better known for play, rather than work, but head to Opus Bar and Grill at Hilton Singapore if you want to give productivity levels a boost. Previously used as an extension to the hotel's buffet lunch venue for guests to have meetings, it was launched as a co-working space in September.

OFFICE FOR THE DAY

With a maximum capacity of just 19 guests, book ahead to secure your table - the hotel recommends two days in advance. About 15 other guests came and went on the weekday afternoon The Straits Times visited.

Plush couches and armchairs have powerpoints nearby, but some regular tables and chairs do not. The former is comfortable if you are staying only an hour or two, but hard-backed chairs do better at staving off the post-lunch slump.

For more privacy, go for tables located closer to the bar, rather than those that extend into the hotel lobby.

Co-working hours end at 5pm, when staff gussy up tables for the restaurant's dinner service. Those who need to clock overtime will have to relocate to Starbucks down the road.

FEELING PECKISH?

Either a breakfast set or two-course lunch is included in the package, along with a free flow of coffee and tea.

Assistant restaurant manager Joel Mathias says most patrons opt for lunch, and recommends the tandoori chicken wrap. It is light yet flavourful, accompanied by a tangy mint sauce and a serving of thick-cut fries.

Choose either a starter or dessert to accompany your main. If you are feeling virtuous, the caesar salad is a safe bet.

My pick, however, is dessert. Tiramisu and chocolate cake jars, petite yet indulgent, are both solid choices. The former is moist and boozy, while the latter, made with Valrhona chocolate, is an indulgent treat.

OPUS BAR AND GRILL WHERE: Lobby level Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road WHEN: Weekdays, 9am to 5pm PRICE: $26 a person INFO: www.hiltonsingaporerestaurants.com/offers

PERKS

Besides food and drinks, guests get free parking for the day and a 30 per cent discount off the a la carte menu.