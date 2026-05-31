Bone appetit: Paris pups lap up treats at dog-centric spots

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PARIS – An elegant, white-haired Parisian savours a biscuity cloud of cream and apple down to the last crumb at one of the French capital’s many bakeries – but this client has four legs, not two.

Loulou, a fluffy pomeranian , lets out a satisfied “woof” after polishing off a €5 (S$7.50) Le Merveilleux made from banana puree, cream cheese, apple and beef.

The one-year-old pup is a regular at dog bakery Casa del Doggo, where the treats lined up under a glass counter – like the heart-shape Le Mignon made with sweet potato, cream cheese and blueberry – look almost good enough for humans to eat.

French owner Clara Zambuto said that adopting Hulk, her three-year-old pomeranian, inspired her to open the canine-friendly patisserie, where dogs and their humans can indulge side by side .

Sarah Elgamal feeds a dog pastry to her pomeranian, Loulou, at Casa del Doggo dog cafe in Paris. PHOTO: AFP

“I’d often go for walks with him, pop into a cafe like a proper Parisian, but he’d soon get bored,” said the 26-year-old owner. “I thought it was a shame there are no places in Paris where, while you are having a quick coffee, you can also treat your pet.”

“Nowadays, our dog is really like our child. We want to be able to take him everywhere,” she added.

Dog pastries and a Le Doggoccino, made with whipped coconut cream with topping options, at Casa del Doggo dog cafe. PHOTO: AFP

The bakery is one of several dog-centric establishments popping up in the French capital – home to an estimated 100,000 canines – where some say pets’ needs remain overlooked.

No chocolate

Zambuto started preparing the treats at home herself before enlisting the help of a trained pastry chef.

“No chocolate, no avocado, no grapes and no onion,” she said, as they are toxic to dogs.

Like for humans, moderation also remains key to avoid excessive weight gain, said Lolita Sommaire, a veterinarian specialising in canine and feline nutrition.

“If they have been to a patisserie, you need to adjust their next meal, cut back a little or get them doing more exercise,” she said. “But if it is once a month, it is not a big deal.”

At another dog cafe, pups roam on a bench-lined terrace, some munching on €4 croissant- and baguette-shape treats.

Marley, a beret-wearing American Shepherd, lapped up the remnants of a chantilly-based “pup cup” from the pavement.

Owner of Le Bone Appart Rebecca Anhalt poses with her dog Napoleon. PHOTO: AFP

For Rebecca Anhalt, the decision to open her “dog-first” cafe came after being hit with a hefty fine for letting Napoleon, her five-year-old whippet, off the leash in a park.

“I wanted to create a place where people could come and not fear... being scolded for having your dog,” said the US-born owner of Le Bone Appart, a play on French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s last name.

While Paris has more than 40 off-leash spaces for dogs, one advocacy group, Paris Condition Canine, argues that those on offer are “insufficient, unevenly distributed and sometimes ill-suited”.

Dogs even emerged as a niche issue during the mayoral race, with new Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire dedicating an Instagram account to photos with canine companions, while rival Rachida Dati organised a dog-centric “apero” or aperitif, a sacred evening ritual in many French households.

Shop assistant Hortense Jeannoutot feeds a dog pastry to pomeranian Loulou at Casa del Doggo dog cafe in Paris. PHOTO: AFP

For Loulou’s owner Sarah Elgamal, trips to the Casa del Doggo bakery offer more than just treats, but an opportunity to bond with her pooch. “It improves our connection because we are both in a third place that is neither work nor home”, said the 32-year-old pharmacist.

And though dogs come first at her cafe, Anhalt said many visitors also come for the chance to socialise with fellow pet owners. “Dogs are a really good connector,” she said.

One regular and his 17-year-old dachshund, newly arrived in Paris, now come every day to “be part of the group and meet people”, she added. “After all, you will talk to anybody about your dog.” AFP