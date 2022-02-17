Bling Empire's Kane Lim, home for Chinese New Year, wears 'as much bling as I want' in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Eight years ago, Kane Lim stepped gingerly onto a scale in his home in Los Angeles and was gutted by what he saw.

"I weighed a hundred kilograms. I knew I had to do something or I was going to die," says the star of Netflix reality series Bling Empire (2021 to present).

But it was not until three years ago that the 32-year-old Singaporean - who has grappled with weight and self-esteem issues all his life - underwent a metamorphosis, thanks to Buddhism. "That was when I turned vegetarian and all my weight fell off," he says.

This radical makeover, however, impacted Lim in more ways than one. It taught him compassion for himself and others, he says.

In person, he comes across as more grounded than what his Instagram feed or Bling Empire persona suggest. "Can you imagine if I was rich and good-looking?" he says with a laugh. "Oh my god, I'd be an a**hole."

He is lounging at Happy Fish swim school in Bedok, seemingly oblivious to the stares he draws. His family recently invested in the school, which has 13 centres across Singapore and Malaysia.

Lim is happy to be home spending time with his parents, if only for two weeks over Chinese New Year.

"It's so good to be home and wear as much bling as I want without fearing I will be kidnapped," he says. "The United States has plenty of outlets for a creative person, but I might move back eventually. Singapore is still very dear to me. We take safety for granted here."

After living a privileged existence in Singapore, he insisted on cutting his own path to LA in 2012 - first to study fashion and then to work as a property developer and realtor before "accidentally" finding fame on Bling Empire, a reality series chronicling the lives of a group of affluent Asians and Asian-Americans in the American city.

The show was released at a time when diversity and inclusion had become buzzwords. It became a hit, thanks to the shenanigans of the show's characters, who would wave their ethnicity, identity and Hermes bags around like a flag.

Many Singaporeans who watched the series were intrigued by Lim: his family background, net worth and the size of his shoe wardrobe (the worth of which is estimated to be in the seven-figure range).

What they do not realise is that some of his shoes - including, most recently, a pair of Swarovski-studded boots by Italian label Santoni - are sponsored.

"My favourite pair of shoes is whichever brand pays me the most," Lim quips.

He says his biggest splurge is not on shoes, but a house. "Together with a business partner, I bought a 100,000 sq ft home in Malibu for US$8.5 million (S$11.4 million) as an investment."