Blackpink’s Lisa puts a K-pop spin on PlayStation

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The PlayStation 5 controller, with a suggested retail price of 129,000 won (S$125), will be released on Oct 30.

SEOUL – Blackpink’s Lisa is giving PlayStation’s signature controller a personal makeover.

The DualSense Wireless Controller — Lisa Limited Edition, a special version of Sony’s PlayStation 5 controller, will be released on Oct 30.

Pre-orders opened Oct 2 in South Korea, with a suggested retail price of 129,000 won ( S$125 ).

According to PlayStation, Lisa was closely involved in the controller’s design from the earliest stages of development, with particular attention paid to incorporating elements of personal significance.

At the heart of the design is an illustration of Lisa’s signature bangs and eyes on the controller’s touchpad, a multitouch surface positioned between the buttons and thumb sticks.

Finished in chroma pearl, the controller also incorporates her signature star motif and bold “LL” lettering.

Elements of personal significance were incorporated into the controller’s design. PHOTO: SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The collaboration goes beyond gaming hardware, with PlayStation also rolling out a collection of Lisa-designed merchandise, including apparel, hats, tote bags, keychains, stickers and a carrying case for the DualSense controller.

“Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax, so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting,” said Lisa, via a press release.

“I had a lot of fun adding in little details that I knew my fans would notice, and I wanted the fans to have something they can connect with. I’ve always loved expressing myself through music and fashion, so this collaboration gave me a new way to be creative and show a different side of myself,” she added.

The collaboration builds on Lisa’s partnership with PlayStation in 2026 , when she fronted a PS5 advertising campaign featuring hit PlayStation titles such as Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, Tekken 8 and Marathon. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK