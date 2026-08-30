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Blackpink’s Lisa blends muay thai and tuk-tuk in teaser for new single SaWaDiKa

Newly released images show Lisa in a contemporary take on muay thai attire, including boxing shorts with “Lisa” embroidered prominently across the waistband.

Thai singer and Blackpink member Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal has placed muay thai and a blue-and-red tuk-tuk at the centre of the visual campaign for her new single SaWaDiKa, presenting familiar Thai symbols through a forceful, high-fashion concept.

The newly released images show Lisa in a contemporary take on muay thai attire, including boxing shorts with “Lisa” embroidered prominently across the waistband.

Another image places her on a tuk-tuk wearing a leather bodysuit and high-heeled lace-up boots, drawing on boxing footwear and broader muay thai styling. Streaked lighting around the vehicle creates the impression of speed and movement.

SaWaDiKa will be released at 5pm Pacific Time and 8pm Eastern Time on Sept 3 (8am on Sept 4, Singapore time).

It is the first single from Lisa’s forthcoming six-track EP, Press Play, to be released on Oct 23.

Muay thai enters Lisa’s pop universe

Rather than reproducing traditional ring attire literally, the concept of the visual campaign combines combat-sport references with futuristic sports fashion.

Muay thai is paired with the tuk-tuk, one of Thailand’s most recognisable forms of transport, to create the visual identity for Lisa’s latest solo era.

The title SaWaDiKa is a stylised rendering of “sawasdee ka”, the polite Thai greeting used daily by girls and women (or “sawasdee krup” if the speaker is male). Its selection as the name of a global music release puts the Thai language at the heart of the campaign.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, welcomed Lisa’s use of the greeting in a comment beneath the singer’s Instagram announcement.

“Thank you so much, Lisa. The phrase you are promoting adds even greater resonance to the warmth and friendliness of the Thai people – ‘sawasdee ka’,” Thapanee wrote.

Lisa has served as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador since accepting the tourism role in 2025. The Tourism Authority of Thailand appointed her to represent the country internationally and showcase Thailand’s character and cultural identity to global audiences.

Global campaign begins with a Thai greeting

The song’s identity began emerging before its title was officially announced.

Red outdoor displays carrying the words “Hello (Sawasdee ka) ” appeared in major cities, including Bangkok, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City, prompting speculation among fans before they were revealed as part of Lisa’s new music campaign.

The roll-out connects a simple expression spoken daily in Thailand with Lisa’s international profile, turning “sawasdee ka” into both the title of the single and the central message of its global promotion.

The official description of Press Play presents the project as a return to Lisa’s beginnings and a celebration of her progress from Thailand to the international stage.

The EP will contain six tracks, although the remaining song titles have yet to be announced.

SaWaDiKa continues a visual thread established by two earlier solo releases in which Lisa gave Thai identity a prominent place.

Her 2021 solo debut single, Lalisa, featured traditional Thai dress, dance-inspired imagery and musical touches.

Lisa explained at the time that she had specifically requested the inclusion of Thai influences in the song, whose title was taken from her given name.

The music video presented her in an elaborate gold Thai-inspired costume and headdress against a setting linked visually to the architecture of her native Buri Ram province.

Her single Rockstar moved that connection into contemporary Bangkok in 2024.

The music video used Yaowarat Road in the capital’s Chinatown and other Bangkok locations as prominent backdrops, placing the city’s streets within a futuristic pop aesthetic.

SaWaDiKa now adds muay thai, the tuk-tuk and the Thai language to that sequence. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK