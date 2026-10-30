Blackpink receives highest South Korean culture merit, 1st for K-pop girl group

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Blackpink has been a trailblazer throughout its career, setting a series of records.

SEOUL – Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to receive the Okgwan Order of Culture Merit, YG Entertainment announced on Oct 30.

The group was honored at the 17th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, held in Seoul on Oct 29. Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, it marks the highest government recognition for cultural achievements in South Korea.

The four members expressed their appreciation through the label, thanking everyone and their fans, promising to continue striving to console and touch listeners’ hearts through music.

The 10-year-old act has been a trailblazer throughout its career, setting a series of records.

Its second studio album, Born Pink, was the first album from an Asian female artist to top both the Billboard 200 and UK Official Albums Chart.

Its YouTube channel amassed 100 million subscribers, a first-ever for a musician, and its third EP, Deadline, set a first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group at 1.77 million. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK