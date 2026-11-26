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Black Friday shopping spree: Guide to the star buys and sweet savings across Singapore

SINGAPORE – Black Friday on Nov 27 has morphed from a single-day dash into a month-long shopping spree across Orchard Road and the heartland , with Singapore’s top retailers rolling out deep discounts, free upsizes and stackable perks.

The 2026 line-up travels beyond popular TVs and mattresses. Wearable AI tech and fine diamond jewellery make fresh appearances, including Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at Takashimaya Department Store.

Meanwhile, shoppers on a quest for home and tech upgrades can browse convertible OLED laptops, portable monitors, countertop grills and full-leather recliners at Harvey Norman, Courts, Gain City and Best Denki.

Big-ticket home refreshes are still a prime attraction – especially bedding – where specialists such as King Koil, Sealy and Simmons are sweetening discounts with free queen-to-king upsizes, divan bedframes, KrisFlyer miles and gadgets ranging from smartwatches to action cameras.

For smaller indulgences and festive gifting, department stores including OG, Metro, BHG and Tangs are showcasing store-exclusive beauty sets, cordless blenders, hair stylers and luggage at more than half off, alongside tiered vouchers and card rebates.

Here is The Straits Times’ guide to the standout Black Friday deals, freebies and promotions across leading retailers.

Harvey Norman

Deals on till Nov 30

1. Dyson appliances

Enjoy up to $100 off with a minimum of $700 spent on Dyson products, plus an extra 12% off selected models. Available at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.

Enjoy up to $100 off Dyson appliances at all Harvey Norman stores, plus an extra 12% off selected models. PHOTO: DYSON

2. All Intel-powered laptops

Get up to $1,200 off, plus an extra 15 % off with a minimum purchase of $1,200. Shoppers also stand a chance to win back the value of their laptop purchases in gift cards through the Harvey Norman x Intel Brand Fair lucky draw. Available at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.

Save up to $1,200 on Intel-powered laptops like the Asus Zenbook 14 in Arctic Blue. PHOTO: INTEL

3. Furniture

Get the Hilker three-seater full-leather power recliner sofa at $1,788 (usual price $3,199). Available at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, Northpoint Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee.

The Hilker three-seater full-leather power recliner sofa is going for $1,788 at Harvey Norman. PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

4. Bedding

Enjoy tiered discounts of 30% off mattresses from top brands, including Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy and Simmons, plus an additional 10% and 5% off, a free bedframe or storage bed, and gifts with purchase.

Mattress deals abound at Harvey Norman, with tiered discounts and free bedframes. PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

Shoppers who spend at least $3,388 on bedding receive a free Plaud Note Pro worth $259. Those who spend at least $5,588 get a free Garmin Vivoactive 6 Lunar Gold 42mm smartwatch worth $459; and a minimum of $7,788 spent entitles shoppers to a free DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo worth $629. Available at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, Northpoint Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee .

Courts

Deals on till Nov 30

1. King Koil Hotel Collection The Landmark Queen Size Mattress (Nov 26 to 29)

Now $4,321 (usual price $16,999), the mattress is built with a five-zone pocketed spring system, natural latex comfort layer and cooling anti-microbial fabric. It comes with 11% plus 5% off storewide, an additional 2% cashback with the Courts DCS Mastercard, and in-store gifts worth up to $2,489 (with a minimum of $1,499 spent) .

Save over $12,600 on the King Koil Hotel Collection Landmark mattress at Courts.

2. Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop (model 14AGP11; Nov 27 to 30)

Now $1,599 (usual price $2,199), the laptop features a 14-inch OLED display, AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor and 512GB SSD. It includes a free Mazer 20,000mAh power bank worth $99 (with $1,300 spent on laptops) and a purchase-with-purchase Philips wireless headphones deal at $14.90.

The convertible Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop comes with a free power bank. PHOTO: COURTS

3. Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete robot vacuum (model DM-X60MAS-GL; Nov 27 to 29)

Now $1,699 (usual price $2,899), it packs a built-in water hook-up kit, AI vision navigation, HyperStream DuoBrush 2.0 and 36,000Pa suction.

Featuring AI vision and a water hook-up kit, the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete robot vacuum cleans hands-free. PHOTO: COURTS

In-store exclusive: Shoppers also get to receive gifts worth up to $2,489 with a minimum spending of $1,499 on furniture and bedding, or up to $5,499 with a minimum storewide spending of $1,499. Deals are available at Courts stores islandwide and online at courts.com.sg

OG Department Stores

Deals till Nov 27

1. OG Exclusive – Ortho Living OmniSleep Two-Way Support Pillow

Now $59 (usual price $169.90), this hypoallergenic pillow has a reversible two-in-one hybrid design and it pairs an ergonomic memory foam insert with a breathable, ultra-soft microfibre top for targeted head and neck support.

The OG-exclusive Ortho Living OmniSleep pillow, crafted with breathable microfibre and memory foam, is said to support the head and neck. PHOTO: OG DEPARTMENT STORES

2. OG Exclusive – Kukeri 1.7L Electric Kettle (Black or White)

Now $49 each (usual price $99.90), the kettle is crafted with food-grade stainless steel and double-wall insulation. It comes with a two-stage safety lid, cool-touch handle and auto shut-off protection.

The double-walled Kukeri 1.7L electric kettle features a cool-touch handle and auto shut-off. PHOTO: OG DEPARTMENT STORES

3. OG Exclusive – Meyer Cook N Look Non-Stick Induction Cookware Collection

Enjoy 40% off plus an extra 10% off (usual prices $49 to $209). Built with thick-gauge aluminium for even heating, this PFOA-free range is suitable for all stovetops including induction, and is oven-safe up to 180 deg C.

Suitable for induction stovetops, the PFOA-free Meyer Cook N Look range distributes heat evenly. PHOTO: OG DEPARTMENT STORES

All deals are available at OG Albert and OG People’s Park, and online at og.sg/BFCM26-5

Storewide discounts and rebates: Shoppers enjoy a 20% discount, plus a 10% rebate via voucher, on most items at OG Albert and OG People’s Park. Receive a gift with your storewide purchase. OG Gold Members spend $268, $388 or $528 nett to receive a gift worth $59.90, $79.90 or $139.90 respectively. Non-Gold Members spend $328, $458 or $588 nett to receive the same gifts.

Takashimaya Department Store

Deals on from Nov 27 to 29

1. Ray-Ban Meta Headliner AI Glasses

Now $471.75 (usual price $629), with another model priced at $569.25 (usual price $759). Combining rounded-square Ray-Ban frames with hands-free Meta AI, these smart glasses pack a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array for taking photos, streaming music and making calls. Available at Takashimaya’s Ladies’ Accessories.

Capture photos and stream audio hands-free with the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner AI glasses. PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

2. DPT Antwerp Dash Diamond Earrings

Now $150 (usual price $495) – a saving of nearly 70% – and hand-set with 20 natural white diamonds on a 925 sterling silver base, these chandelier-style drop earrings pair straight and curved lines for versatile day-to-night wear. Available at Ladies’ Accessories.

Hand-set with 20 white diamonds, these DPT Antwerp earrings are nearly 70% off. PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

3. Shiseido Ultimune Iconic Glow Set

Now $238 (worth $490) – a saving of over 50% – the skincare set is anchored by Shiseido’s best-selling Ultimune Power Infusing Serum formulated with Power Fermented Camellia+, and is designed to boost skin resilience, radiance and smoothness. Available at the Cosmetics Department.

Boost skin radiance with the Shiseido Ultimune Iconic Glow Set that is over 50% off. PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

Bonus points: Takashimaya Cardmembers enjoy double bonus points across the Ladies’ Accessories and Cosmetics departments on Level 1 during the Black Friday weekend.

Tangs

Deals on till Nov 30

1. Lancome Absolue Longevity MD Intercept Serum Set (Nov 26 to 30)

Now $288 (worth $524), t his targeted anti-ageing serum, f ormulated with Mitopure, is designed to intercept visible signs of skin ageing early.

Lancome Absolue Longevity MD Intercept Serum Set targets signs of skin ageing. PHOTO: TANGS

2. Tangs Exclusive – Shark SpeedStyle 3-in-1 Hair Dryer (model HD331SM, while stocks last)

Now $99 (usual price $299), the lightweight dryer automatically adjusts heat and airflow across three styling attachments – a RapidGloss Finisher to tame frizz, a QuickSmooth Brush and a Turbo Concentrator – alongside three manual heat and airflow settings.

The Tangs-exclusive Shark SpeedStyle 3-in-1 hair dryer comes with three styling attachments. PHOTO: TANGS

Deals galore: Shop at Tangs’ Orchard Road and VivoCity stores on Nov 27 and 28, and online at tangs.com from Nov 27 to 29, for deals up to 70% off. Tangs Preferred Members enjoy early access to an upsized 12% rebate on top of Black Friday deals on Nov 26.

Metro

Deals on till Nov 30

1. Metro Exclusive – Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Now $59 (usual price $129), the cordless, compact personal blender is designed for whipping up shakes and smoothies at home or on the go.

Compact and cordless, the Metro-exclusive Ninja Blast portable, personal blender makes shakes on the go. PHOTO: METRO

2. Metro Exclusive – Lancome Genifique Ultimate Serum 115ml Set

Now $288 (usual price $661), this skin-repair serum is formulated to target redness and fine lines, and promotes smoother skin as well as improves overall skin quality.

The Metro-exclusive Lancome Genifique Ultimate Serum 115ml set targets redness and fine lines. PHOTO: METRO

Storewide perks: Shoppers paying with CIMB credit cards enjoy $50 off a minimum nett spending of $500 , while Metro Treasured members receive up to an additional 3% rebate. The first 100 shoppers daily at Metro’s Paragon and Causeway Point stores get a $10 Metro gift voucher. Any purchase entitles shoppers to buy a Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer at $269 (usual price $299) plus a $60 Metro gift voucher. Deals are also available online at metro.com.sg

BHG

Deals on till Nov 29

1. BHG Exclusive – Bellami Loris Bamboo Jacquard Beyond Thread Count Bed Set (Queen and King)

Now $229 to $249 (usual prices $639 to $699), this collection is crafted from silky-smooth, cooling BambooPro Lyocell with a woven geometric jacquard pattern. It is gentle on sensitive skin and is available as a fitted sheet set or a complete bed set with a quilt cover.

The Bellami Loris Bamboo Jacquard Beyond Thread Count Bed Set is crafted from cooling BambooPro Lyocell and has a geometric jacquard weave. PHOTO: BHG

2. BHG Exclusive – American Tourister Robotech Spinner TSA (20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch)

Now $89, $99 and $109 (usual prices $280, $300 and $350), this travel companion features a 20:80 PlentiVol packing system to maximise storage space. It is available in black and dark green.

Available in three sizes, the BHG-exclusive American Tourister Robotech spinner maximises packing space. PHOTO: BHG

Storewide discounts and gifts: Shoppers enjoy up to 70% off storewide, while BHG members earn triple points (up to 13.5% cash rebate) on Nov 26 and double points (up to 9% cash rebate) from Nov 27 to 29. Members also receive gifts with a minimum nett spending , ranging from a Livin’ three-piece fleece towel set (with $388 spent) to an Apple iPhone 17 worth $1,449 or a $1,000 BHG storewide voucher (with $10,000 spent on mattresses and home items in a single receipt). Deals are available at BHG Bugis Junction and online at bhgsingapore.com.sg

Gain City

Deals on till Nov 29

1. Lexi 3-Seater Sofa (Full Cowhide Leather)

Now $999 (usual price $3,999), the sofa comes with a saving of more than 70%. Shoppers also enjoy up to 50% off selected furniture, plus an additional up to 30% off selected models. Furniture deals are available at the newly opened Gain City Megastore at Tampines and Gain City Megastore at Sungei Kadut, and online at gaincity.com

Upholstered in full cowhide leather, the Lexi three-seater sofa is over 70% off. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

2. Samsung 55-inch OLED 4K Vision AI TV

The set is now $2,199 (usual price $2,999). Shoppers can enjoy $200 off selected OLED and QLED TVs and receive a $100 Gain City voucher when they purchase a selected Samsung TV. With a minimum of $1,500 spent , shoppers can also receive either an Eikou Steam Air Fryer or a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (each worth $399). The TVs are available online and at Gain City stores in Ang Mo Kio, Marina Square, Tampines and Sungei Kadut.

Save on the Samsung 55-inch OLED 4K Vision AI TV and redeem gifts. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

Best Denki

Deals on from Nov 27 to 30

1. Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer (model AG301)

Now $189 (usual price $408), limited to 10 sets a store, this five-in-one countertop appliance grills, air-fries, roasts, bakes and dehydrates, using 260 deg C cyclonic air technology to sear food with virtually smoke-free results.

The five-in-one Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer (AG301) grills, air-fries, roasts, bakes and dehydrates at up to 260 deg C. PHOTO: BEST DENKI

2. Lenovo ThinkVision M16 Portable Monitor

Now $119 (usual price $229), this slim 16-inch Full HD display is built for hybrid work and travel. It weighs under 1kg, pairs easily with laptops via dual USB-C ports with power pass-through, and includes low-blue-light eye protection.

Built for hybrid work and travel, the slim 16-inch Lenovo ThinkVision M16 Portable Monitor weighs under 1kg. PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Islandwide in-store deals: Available at Best Denki stores, including its Ngee Ann City flagship and newly opened Tampines 1 outlet.

King Koil

Deals on till Nov 29

1. Royal Comfort The Marquis mattress

The luxury mattress is now $5,691 (usual price $9,679 for a queen size), with a free upsize from queen to king. Filled with resilient 100% natural latex, it features a five-zone pocketed spring system for targeted body support, hypoallergenic eco-friendly Tencel fabric that is cool to the touch, Micro-Gel plush comfort and temperature-adapting visco-elastic foam.

Targeted five-zone spring support meets temperature-adapting foam in the Royal Comfort The Marquis mattress. PHOTO: KING KOIL

2. Blade extendable dining table set

Priced at $1,609 (usual price $2,313), the set comes with six Cesar dining chairs. Ideal for Christmas and Chinese New Year hosting, the heat- and stain-resistant sintered stone table adjusts across three lengths: 1.2m, 1.5m and 1.8m.

Built for effortless hosting, the Blade extendable dining table set highlights a sleek sintered-stone top that resists heat, stains and everyday wear. PHOTO: KING KOIL

Discounts and gifts: Shoppers enjoy up to 30% off plus an additional 12%, along with gifts with purchase – a King Koil Signature Tencel bed set with $3,000 nett spent or a Samsonite Essens Spinner luggage with $5,000 nett spent . Deals are on at the King Koil Alexandra Megastore (12 Jalan Kilang Barat) and showrooms at 72 Bendemeer Road, Marina Square and 64 Sungei Kadut Loop. Buy online from the Homes & Decor Superstore website at homesanddecor.com.sg

Simmons Gallery and Studios

Deals on till Nov 30

Simmons BackCare e-Ion series mattresses – imported from Japan, featuring Original Pocketed Coil and e-Ion Crystals technology for better support and enhanced immunity – are priced from $3,982 for a queen size (usual price $6,799).

BackCare Luxury mattresses combine Pocketed Coil support with e-Ion Crystals technology, designed for restfulness and wellness. PHOTO: SIMMONS

More miles, surprises and rewards: KrisFlyer members enjoy an extra 10% off, earn four miles per $1 spent via the Kris+ app and stand to win 25,000 KrisPay miles. Shoppers also receive a surprise gift or instant savings worth up to $800 with qualifying mattress spend. Available exclusively at Simmons Gallery and Studio stores. For details, go to simmons.com.sg/backcare-series

Sealy

Deals on till Feb 5, 2027 (Spin & Win promo till Nov 30)

1. Posturepedic Superior Luxury Firm queen-size mattress

Now $6,449 (usual price $7,399), the mattress is part of Sealy’s Orthopaedic Premium Collection designed with leading orthopaedic surgeons. This model delivers enhanced back and posture support alongside cool-to-touch Ice-Touch fabric. Available at Sealy Sleep Boutiques at 1 Nassim, Century Square, City Square Mall, i12 Katong, IMM and The Centrepoint, or online at sealy.com.sg

The Sealy Posturepedic Superior Luxury Firm mattress pairs orthopaedic back support with cooling fabric. PHOTO: SEALY

2. Posturepedic Elegance Luxury Plush queen-size mattress

Now $5,577 (usual price $6,399), this plush mattress is from the contemporary Hotel Collection. It recreates the pampering feel of luxury hotel beds with gel-infused ComfortCore support and cooling fabric. Available at all nine Sealy Sleep Boutiques (including Funan, One Holland Village and Plaza Singapura) or online.

PHOTO: SEALY

KrisFlyer miles and gifts: Shoppers enjoy an additional $188 off for deliveries made by Dec 31, and earn three miles per $1 spent via Kris+. Both mattresses come bundled with a PVC divan bedframe (worth up to $1,899), two pillows and a fitted mattress protector (worth $400), a deluxe fitted sheet set (worth up to $530) and a Sleep Buddy blind box (with full payment, while stocks last). Orders placed till Nov 30 also qualify for a sure-win spin with prizes worth up to $500.

Tempur

Deals on till Nov 29

1. Tempur Pro Plus SmartCool Mattress

The mattress is now $7,099 for queen size (usual price $9,899) and $8,099 for king size (usual price $10,899). Made in Denmark with NASA-recognised Tempur Advanced Material, it adapts to the sleeper, relieves pressure, absorbs motion to minimise partner disturbance and features cool-to-touch SmartCool fabric . Each mattress comes with two Tempur pillows and a fitted sheet.

Crafted with Nasa-recognised material, the Tempur Pro Plus SmartCool mattress draws away heat. PHOTO: TEMPUR

2. Tempur Zero G Box adjustable bed base

Now $5,299 for queen size (usual price $7,999), this base combines Tempur’s adjustable bed technology with remote-controlled underbed storage. It features a motorised easy-lift function for easy access at the touch of a button .

The Tempur Zero G Box adjustable bed base pairs comfort with motorised storage. PHOTO: TEMPUR

Shopping perks: Shoppers who pair any mattress with a bed base receive additional free Tempur products worth up to 8% of their total purchase value. Available exclusively at Tempur’s seven boutiques including at Tan Boon Liat Building, Suntec City and IMM.