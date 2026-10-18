Bird flu and your pets: What bird owners need to know

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Think carefully before allowing a pet bird to free-fly outdoors, as disease can spread between pet and wild birds.

SINGAPORE – Avian influenza, commonly known as “bird flu”, is caused by avian influenza Type A viruses. Strains are classified as either low pathogenicity avian influenza (LPAI) or high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), based on how severely they affect poultry such as chickens.

HPAI continues to spread globally, affecting wild birds and domestic poultry, with rare cases also reported in mammals, including humans.

Singapore remains HPAI-free, but the risk of the virus entering the country has grown as it continues to spread globally.

In June, HPAI subtype H5 was detected for the first time in Australia in migratory seabirds, followed by New Zealand in July.

As infected birds can travel along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway – a migratory route that passes through Singapore – the risk of the virus being introduced here is heightened, particularly during the current migratory season, which runs from September to April.

How Singapore is staying protected

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster under the National Parks Board, takes a holistic approach to keeping bird flu out, and being ready if it is detected in Singapore.

For example, ornamental birds are allowed to be imported into Singapore only from sources free of bird flu. The birds are also subject to pre-export quarantine and testing for bird flu to ensure that they are free from the disease before they are exported to Singapore.

AVS also monitors outbreaks worldwide and will suspend imports from affected sources.

In addition, it carries out enhanced surveillance of migratory shorebirds during migratory season to better understand the viruses in the region. It also investigates reported clusters of dead wild birds to detect the virus early.

Should HPAI be detected in local poultry or wild birds, AVS has contingency plans and works with relevant agencies and stakeholders to mount a swift response, including control and surveillance measures as needed.

​What you can do

​As a bird owner or someone thinking of getting a pet bird, here are some simple but important steps you can take.

Get birds only from legal and reputable sources such as AVS-licensed pet shops or local animal welfare groups.

If you plan to import a pet, ensure that you meet AVS requirements, such as applying for an import permit from AVS beforehand.

Be cautious of suspicious sources selling pets, especially from social media channels, unverified listings or strangers offering animals for sale. These are common channels for the illegal pet trade.

Smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases, such as bird flu, into Singapore.

Pet birds should be kept in bird-proof cages or enclosures with fine mesh that prevent contact with wild birds. Proper roofs also prevent droppings and other materials from falling inside.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds, keep feed and water containers clean, and avoid sharing cages or equipment unless they have been properly cleaned and disinfected.

Think carefully before allowing a pet bird to free-fly outdoors. Beyond the risks of escape, injury and predation, disease can spread between pet and wild birds.

Seek prompt veterinary attention if your bird is sick. Warning signs in birds include lethargy, loss of appetite, fever, eye or nasal discharge, difficulty breathing, tremors, seizures or poor coordination. Other signs include sudden unexplained deaths, diarrhoea and ruffled feathers.

These symptoms have many other possible causes, so their presence does not mean your pet has bird flu.

However, if a pet has had contact with a sick or dead bird, inform the clinic about that exposure before arriving. If you keep several birds, separate any sick birds from healthy ones where possible.

Do not touch, feed or handle wild birds, especially those that are sick or dead. Dead birds in public areas can be reported to the National Environment Agency or the relevant town council.

​Should I be worried about bird flu?

Singapore’s bird flu-free status means that everyday life with one’s pets can continue as normal. However, this status cannot be taken for granted and vigilance against possible disease threats must be maintained.

While AVS’ surveillance and border controls provide important layers of protection, pet owners have an equally important role to play in safeguarding animal and public health: source your birds responsibly, keep pets away from wildlife, practise good hygiene and seek veterinary advice when something does not seem right.