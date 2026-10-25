Biogirl MJ may know her science, but her cat Qwerty is the real boss

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Kong Man Jing, also known as Biogirl MJ, with Raye Ng, her husband and co-founder of Just Keep Thinking, and Qwerty, their seven-year-old Persian fur kid.

SINGAPORE – Environmental advocate Kong Man Jing, better known to over 750,000 social media followers as Biogirl MJ, may know a thing or two about animal behaviour.

But even she was caught off guard when her pet cat Qwerty punched her in the eye.

The 32-year-old was playing peekaboo with her seven-year-old doll-face Persian through a cardboard box when the feline suddenly delivered a well-aimed blow.

“She punched a paw out and hit my eye immediately,” recalls Kong, whose husband Raye Ng, 37, witnessed the incident and could not stop laughing.

Thankfully, Qwerty had kept her claws retracted.

“She knows she’s not here to hurt me, but she still wants to teach me a lesson,” says Kong with a laugh. “I guess she disciplines us, or rather, me.”

The amusing encounter is just one of many reminders that, despite Kong’s expertise in science and the natural world, Qwerty is the undisputed boss at home.

Kong, who co-founded science and environmental education platform Just Keep Thinking with Ng, was named Her World Young Woman Achiever 2026 on Oct 6 for her efforts in making science and environmental conservation accessible to younger audiences.

But her professional accomplishments count for little with Qwerty, who has a mind of her own.

“She has her own rules,” says Kong. “The longest you can carry her for is five seconds before she starts struggling and wants to be put down.”

The couple adopted Qwerty in 2019 after a woman looking to rehome her cats introduced them. Among the two white cats shown to them, Qwerty stood out for her playful, feisty personality.

Kong admits the feline was not particularly photogenic as a kitten. “She looked a bit ugly when she was younger,” she jokes. “But it’s okay. We love her.”

It was only during a veterinary visit that they discovered she was a doll-face Persian, a variety with a less flattened face than the more familiar Persian cats.

The unusual name was inspired by her husband’s love of technology and computers.

Their second adopted cat was named Pixel, but he died within six months, apparently from an undetected genetic condition.

The couple hope to adopt another cat when they move to a bigger home.

As someone accustomed to researching and explaining animal behaviour, Kong takes a similarly meticulous approach to Qwerty’s care.

She researches pet food brands, ingredients and potential hazards, including common household plants, such as lilies, which are toxic to cats.

She has even made educational videos to warn fellow pawrents about such dangers. But scientific knowledge does not always translate into success with a fussy feline.

No fish please

Kong once splurged on salmon to make Qwerty a special cake, only for her unappreciative pet to reject it completely. “I don’t even buy salmon for myself and I buy it for her ,” she says.

Qwerty much prefers chicken to fish, particularly the homemade chicken puree Ng prepares by cooking and blending chicken breast.

As for toys, the couple learnt early on that expensive does not necessarily mean better. Qwerty is just as happy entertaining herself with cardboard boxes, receipts and simple playthings. She even plays fetch, chasing after balls thrown by her owners.

The fiercely independent cat has also found fame beyond the household.

Sporting spectacles and a yellow accessory, a cartoon version of Qwerty appears in Kong’s Biogirl MJ science-adventure books and educational projects. Kong plays the knowledgeable science expert, while Qwerty provides comic relief by asking silly questions. In reality, Kong believes her cat is much smarter than her fictional counterpart.

Despite Qwerty’s aloofness, Kong and her husband miss her whenever they travel. They arrange for a helper to check on her and send photographs.

Kong suspects the affection is not mutual, although Qwerty becomes unusually clingy for a few days after their return. “I’m pretty sure she doesn’t miss us,” she adds jokingly.

Having spent years studying and educating others about animals, Kong says one of her biggest lessons from Qwerty is that every animal has a distinct personality.

More importantly, the feline keeps her grounded regardless of her accomplishments. “She reminds me to always stay humble and not let my achievements make me a haughty person,” says Kong.

After all, even an award-winning science communicator must return home to feed, groom and clean up after her demanding little princess.

“I can get love from a lot of people, but it is always the most difficult to get the love from my own cat,” she says.