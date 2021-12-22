Bio Box

CONSTANCE SONG

AGE46

HEIGHT 1.68m

WEIGHT 51kg Actress Constance Song gave birth to her second child in March, gaining about 10kg to reach 69kg during her pregnancy.

Wanting to lose weight, she joined a personal training gym in Eu Tong Sen Street in June.

When her trainer told her his goal for her was a 7kg weight loss, she felt it was impossible. Song weighed 58kg after giving birth. "I didn't feel I could do it because the last time I weighed 51kg was when I was 21," says the artiste with talent management agency LNX Global and owner of Bam! Restaurant.

Initially, she found exercising difficult as she had not been active for a long time. She also often felt weak after working out. But with her trainer's help, she got conditioned to the exercises by pacing the intensity of workouts.

Juggling motherhood while keeping her fitness levels up was also not easy for Song, whose daughters are 4½ and nine months old. "I did so by managing my time and scheduling it according to their schedule," she says. For example, she trained after sending her older daughter to school in the morning and ended her workout in time to pick the girl up after school.

As she did not have time to cook, she opted for healthy catered meals. Her efforts paid off - she lost 7kg in four months.

She says: "Perseverance is the key word... The toughest part will be maintaining it as that will require a lot of discipline."