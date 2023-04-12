Binge-worthy: Comedy series The Big Door Prize asks: What if you knew your true potential?

The Big Door Prize

Apple TV+, with new episodes released on Wednesday

4 stars

Overnight, a mysterious machine appears in a small-town grocery store and, for a few coins, purports to tell a person his or her true “life potential”. Here are three reasons to catch this gently melancholic existential comedy.

1. Twilight Zone-worthy premise

The machine scans each person’s fingerprints and spits out a card, which says things such as “magician”, “meteorologist” or “storyteller” – though some get darker, more cryptic pronouncements.

This sparks not only great excitement but also a tsunami of existential crises, as residents start making big life changes to try and fulfil their destinies.

It soon becomes apparent that being told what one’s “potential” is can be both a blessing and a curse.

High-school teacher Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) is disappointed that all his card says is “teacher/whistler”, the latter being one of his few talents.

But his wife Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) gets “royalty”, which seems unattainable but makes her realise she wants more from life, putting a strain on their marriage.

2. Everyman existential angst

As it surveys different characters, The Big Door Prize poses a question that does not get asked enough in the current age of self-help: Is it better to chase a big dream or make the most of what one has?

And what would you do if the world’s most accurate personality and aptitude test told you exactly what you should be doing with your life?