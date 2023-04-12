Binge-worthy: Comedy series The Big Door Prize asks: What if you knew your true potential?

The Big Door Prize
Apple TV+, with new episodes released on Wednesday
4 stars
Overnight, a mysterious machine appears in a small-town grocery store and, for a few coins, purports to tell a person his or her true “life potential”. Here are three reasons to catch this gently melancholic existential comedy.
1. Twilight Zone-worthy premise
The machine scans each person’s fingerprints and spits out a card, which says things such as “magician”, “meteorologist” or “storyteller” – though some get darker, more cryptic pronouncements.
This sparks not only great excitement but also a tsunami of existential crises, as residents start making big life changes to try and fulfil their destinies.
It soon becomes apparent that being told what one’s “potential” is can be both a blessing and a curse.
High-school teacher Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) is disappointed that all his card says is “teacher/whistler”, the latter being one of his few talents.
But his wife Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) gets “royalty”, which seems unattainable but makes her realise she wants more from life, putting a strain on their marriage.
2. Everyman existential angst
As it surveys different characters, The Big Door Prize poses a question that does not get asked enough in the current age of self-help: Is it better to chase a big dream or make the most of what one has?
And what would you do if the world’s most accurate personality and aptitude test told you exactly what you should be doing with your life?
It is a premise ripe with possibility, yet the series takes an admirably economical and almost lo-fi approach, with few fantastical flourishes.
And it keeps its thought experiments grounded with a cast of engaging everyman characters.
3. Heartfelt humour and a lurking mystery
In other hands, this story – based on the 2020 novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh – could have taken a bleak turn.
But the writing is heartfelt and the key players lovingly sketched, even if many never rise beyond cliche.
The show also does not belabour the mystery of the machine itself, which lurks in the background and springs to the fore unexpectedly, perfectly setting up a second season that is already in the works.