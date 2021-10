Adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name, Yumi's Cells is a slice-of-life romantic K-drama about a woman named Yumi - played by Goblin (2016) actress Kim Go-eun - and the cells in her mind that control her thoughts, emotions and actions.

The series is partially animated - switching between the cells communicating with one another to decide what Yumi should do and the real-life situations she faces. Here are three reasons to watch the series.