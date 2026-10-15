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BigBang fans urged to take precautions ahead of weekend concerts amid worsening haze

K-pop band BigBang are set to perform at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct 17 and 18.

SINGAPORE – BigBang fans heading to the K-pop boy band’s concerts this weekend have been urged to take steps to protect themselves amid the worsening haze conditions here.

In an advisory on Oct 15, the concert organiser AEG Presents Asia said: “As haze conditions may affect outdoor activities, measures are in place under the venue’s haze management policy to ensure your safety and well-being”.

In its Instagram post, the live events promoter advised concertgoers to:

Check the latest air quality updates before heading to the venue and plan your visit accordingly.

Consider wearing a mask if you are sensitive to haze.

Stay hydrated and bring along a bottle of water (excluding glass and steel bottles; refillable in venue).

Minimise prolonged outdoor activities where possible.

Plan your route and arrival time to minimise time spent outdoors.

Bring along personal medication if required.

“If you are feeling unwell during your visit, please seek medical attention where necessary,” it added. “We hope you have a safe and enjoyable experience!”

As part of their reunion tour, BigBang are set to perform at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct 17 and Oct 18.

According to The Kallang , which operates the National Stadium, all indoor and outdoor activities will be suspended when the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading exceeds 300.

As at Oct 15, hazy conditions have persisted across Singapore, with the 24-hour PSI readings hovering between the “very unhealthy” (201-300) and “unhealthy” (101-200) bands.

Given the worsening haze situation, the Government has commenced the distribution of masks, the National Environment Agency said in a statement on Oct 14.