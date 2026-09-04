Beyond teak: Singapore’s Scanteak opens furniture megahub and lifestyle sandbox in Genting Lane

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Scanteak’s new headquarters at 1 Genting Lane is a venue for retail and launch pad for new concepts and lifestyle partnerships.

SINGAPORE – Singapore furniture giant Scanteak on Sept 4 opened its new Genting Lane headquarters, designed as a launch pad for future brands and partnerships.

Marking 52 years of growth – from a single Joo Chiat store to more than 200 outlets in Singapore and Taiwan – the multi-brand group that started as a teak furniture retailer has also unveiled its chic ScanLiving brand. It specialises in premium leather and bespoke home styling. ScanLiving’s online shop lists items such as the Helt swivel chair ($189) and Perle Divan Bedframe (from $1,499).

The facility’s crown jewel is a sleek 15,000 sq ft retail innovation space that melds physical retail with digital and artificial intelligence tools.

A test bed for next-generation consumer concepts, the venue offers a fluid platform for rotating lifestyle collaborations. Smart-tech brand Prism+ and custom curtain specialist HM Gallery are its inaugural partners.

Scanteak started as a teak furniture retailer and has grown into a multi-brand powerhouse. PHOTO: SCANTEAK

The idea is to cultivate immersive, cross-industry home ecosystems where fresh ideas can incubate locally before expanding overseas.

As second-generation chief executive Jamie Lim notes: “We hope Genting Lane becomes a space where Singapore brands come together and create something better for customers – a next chapter that’s about growing together.”

Paragon’s rabbit sculptures support inclusive art

Paragon is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with 50 rabbit sculptures, including Blossoms Of Reunion by Noah Tan Kai. PHOTO: PARAGON

Paragon is turning art into impact with its Mid-Autumn Lumiere showcase from now until Sept 27. The exhibition centres on 50 one-of-a-kind rabbit sculptures that vividly reimagine the Moon Rabbit legend.

The installation unites the design disciplines of Raffles Design Institute students with the creativity of artists from non-profit organisation ART:DIS Singapore.

The rabbit sculpture Cipher by Kenenza Verbena Nathan can be “adopted”. PHOTO: PARAGON

Another 50 bunny sculptures will line Paragon’s exterior landscaping, forming a visual trail that guides visitors towards the main display. The rabbits inside and outside Paragon are 40cm to 45cm in height for the standing ones. The resting bunnies are 40cm to 45cm wide.

To drive community impact, the luxury mall has launched an adopt-a-rabbit programme, with the pieces up for adoption at $800 each. The purchases can be picked up after Oct 1. All proceeds go to ART:DIS to fund visual arts training for children and young people with disabilities, with CapitaLand Hope Foundation matching contributions dollar for dollar up to $40,000.

Throughout September, the atrium will also come alive with weekend instrumental performances, candle-customisation workshops and balloon-sculpting activities.

New lifestyle destination Stamford Place debuts

Stamford Place has opened for work, stays and dining. PHOTO: STAMFORD PLACE

A Civic District landmark will begin a new chapter in September as Stamford Place, a lifestyle destination that blends living, working, dining and social connection under one roof.

It brings together boutique serviced apartments by APT.; hospitality-inspired workspaces by The Great Room by Industrious; and a selection of dining options, retail stores and art. A partnership with art and design consultancy The Artling is planned.

The Stamford Premier Suite at boutique serviced apartment APT. PHOTO: STAMFORD PLACE

Occupying the former Stamford Court at the intersection of Stamford Road and Hill Street, this is a rejuvenated four-storey complex with 1920s Art Deco roots.

Foodies can look forward to gourmet stone-fired pizzas at Blue Label Tavern, Japanese dining at Yoruya and European-style all-day bistro Stamford Social.