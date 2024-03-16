Where to spend your CDC vouchers, beyond food

SINGAPORE – Christmas and Chinese New Year may be over, but the gifts keep rolling in.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget speech in Parliament on Feb 16 that some 1.4 million Singaporean households will receive an additional $600 in CDC vouchers starting end-June.

But before you grab your grocery bag and start eating your way through another tranche of support, consider this: You do not have to use the vouchers on food only.

From dental care to kiddy toys, here are some other ways to spend your CDC vouchers. For the full list of merchants, go to this website.

Care for your teeth, eyes and joints

Consider this a cue to finally purchase a new pair of retainers or get that niggling toothache checked out.

Several dental clinics have joined the CDC voucher scheme. Royce Dental Group, for instance, has participating clinics in Bishan, Clementi, Bukit Batok, Sembawang, Yishun, Tampines and more.