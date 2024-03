SINGAPORE – A typical week in the life of Mr Tim Suen and Ms Clara Hong looks like this: surfing in the morning for him and sunrise yoga or sunbathing for her – before starting their work day.

They eat out at a nice restaurant once a week – with a meal costing about $30 a person – and visit a beach club every fortnight. On weekends, they explore nearby islands or towns like Nusa Lembongan and Uluwatu. Every day ends with a golden-hued sunset visible from their private villa.