Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

2. (-) September Love by Lang Leav

3. (5) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

4. (8) Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

5. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

5. (-) Dune by Frank Herbert

6. (-) Attack On Titan Vol. 32 by Hajime Isayama

7. (3) Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

8. (-) The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

9. (9) The Archer by Paulo Coelho

10. (7) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

NON-FICTION

1. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) Humankind by Rutger Bregman

7. (-) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

8. (10) Becoming by Michelle Obama

9. (-) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

10. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

2. (4) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (7) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

6. (6) The Ickabog by J. K. Rowling

7. (5) Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

8. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (9) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

10. (10) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.