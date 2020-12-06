Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

2. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (-) Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

4. (-) Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

5. (1) September Love by Lang Leav

6. (2) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

7. (4) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

8. (5) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

9. (-) This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens

10. (-) In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

NON-FICTION

1. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) Governing: A Singapore Perspective by S. Jayakumar

5. (7) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

6. (4) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

7. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (-) The Ride Of A Lifetime by Robert Iger

9. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (3) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

5. (-) Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

6. (5) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

7. (7) The Witches by Roald Dahl

8. (8) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

9. (10) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

10. (9) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.