Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (8) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

2. (-) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher

3. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

4. (5) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

5. (3) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

6. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (2) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

8. (6) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. (3) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (6) November 9 by Colleen Hoover

10. (3) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (3) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

2. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (-) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

4. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

8. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

3. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

4. (5) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

5. (3) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

6. (-) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

7. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

8. (8) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 0 by Gege Akutami

9. (4) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) Spy X Family Vol. 2 by Tatsuya Endo

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.