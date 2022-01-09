Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

2. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (10) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

4. (2) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

5. (3) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

6. (8) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

7. (9) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

7. (-) People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

8. (-) The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

9. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

10. (-) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

5. (7) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

5. (2) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

7. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

3. (4) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

4. (3) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

5. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! by David Walliams

8. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

9. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 0 by Gege Akutami

10. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.