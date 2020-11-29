Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) September Love by Lang Leav

2. (3) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

3. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (6) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

5. (5) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

6. (-) To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars by Christopher Paolini

7. (4) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

10. (8) The Other People by C.J. Tudor

NON-FICTION

1. (-) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (1) Governing: A Singapore Perspective by S. Jayakumar

4. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (1) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

8. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

9. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

4. (7) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8.5: Unlocked by Shannon Messenger

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) The Ickabog by J.K. Rowling

7. (-) The Witches by Roald Dahl

8. (4) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A.J. Low

9. (6) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

10. (9) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.