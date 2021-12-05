Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

3. (7) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (3) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

5. (6) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

6. (8) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. (-) Tan Swie Hian Selected Poems 1964-1997 by Tan Swie Hian

8. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

9. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (9) Dune by Frank Herbert

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (7) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

6. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (10) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (6) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

5. (5) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A. J. Low

7. (7) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

8. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

10. (10) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.