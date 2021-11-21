Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (3) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

3. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert

4. (4) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. (7) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

6. (5) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

7. (6) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

9. (10) Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

10. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

3. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

9. (10) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) What's In A Name by Nazir Razak

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

4. (4) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

5. (3) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

6. (6) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

8. (5) A Tale Of Magic #3: A Tale Of Sorcery by Chris Colfer

9. (-) The Last Kids On Earth And The Doomsday Race by Max Brallier

10. (7) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.